La Guardia Real, la unidad militar que protege y escolta al rey Felipe VI, tiene desde el pasado 13 de septiembre nuevo jefe. Se trata del coronel Juan Manuel Salom, un militar con experiencia que sustituye en el cargo al también coronel Eduardo Diz, amigo personal de Felipe VI, quien estaba al mando desde 2016.
Como señala la página web oficial de la Guardia Real, el relevo se celebró "en una parada militar solemne en su acuartelamiento pardeño de El Rey presidida por el jefe del Cuarto Militar de la Casa de Su Majestad el Rey, almirante Juan Ruiz Casas [...] En presencia del almirante y tras la lectura de la resolución de nombramiento efectuada por el jefe de Estado Mayor, el coronel saliente, Eduardo Diz Monje, hizo entrega de la jefatura del mando de la Guardia Real al coronel entrante, Juan Manuel Salom Herrera, con las preceptivas voces e intercambio de posiciones y bastón de mando". En la parada no estuvo presente Felipe VI. El monarca sí estuvo en la ceremonia de 2016 cuando su amigo Eduardo Diz fue nombrado jefe de la unidad.
El rasgo biográfico más llamativo de Salom es que perteneció muchos años a la Legión, aunque a lo largo de su carrera ha pasado por varias unidades y destinos: además de la Legión, la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) y misiones en el extranjero, en concreto en Bosnia, Líbano y Afganistán.
Comentarios
