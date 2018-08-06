Un alumno diplomado de la misma promoción del máster que cursó el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC) ha asegurado que la universidad solo convalidaba asignaturas idénticas que provenían de otros posgrados y no de licenciaturas.

Así lo ha manifestado el testigo durante su interrogatorio ante la juez de instrucción número 51 de Madrid, en la pieza en la que investiga las presuntas irregularidades en las convalidaciones y evaluaciones de este posgrado dirigido por el catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde.

El pasado jueves, el exrector de la Rey Juan Carlos explicó ante la juez la diferencia entre "graduado" y "licenciado" a la hora de abordar las convalidaciones. Según sus explicaciones, es criterio general en el caso de los licenciados, como era Casado, que se computen más créditos a aquellas personas que han completado una carrera universitaria.

Pese a ello, este testigo ha destacado que veía "mucho" por las clases de las diferentes asignaturas a compañeros que eran licenciados, en concreto funcionarios del 'GRUPO A', y que deberían haber tenido las asignaturas convalidaciones conforme a lo expuesto por el exrector. No vio a Casado, cuyo nombré sí recuerda de los correos que le llegaban del curso.

"Yo iba a las clases y entregue trabajos en todas las asignaturas. Tuve que repetir el máster porque no pude entregar la tesina al cambiarme de trabajo", ha explicado en los pasillos de los juzgados, donde se ha quejado que se quite valor al esfuerzo que realizaron los alumnos que no recibieron un trato de favor.

La declaración ha tenido lugar el mismo día que la juez ha elevado la causa al Supremo respecto a Casado al apreciar indicios de delitos de cohecho y prevaricación. La decisión se produce después de que una alumna reconociese que obtuvo el título sin hacer trabajos y sin ir a clase.

