Caso Odebrecht Detenido en Málaga el exdirector de Pemex acusado de corrupción

Emilio Lozoya llevaba meses prófugo de la justicia mexicana acusado de recibido sobornos de la empresa brasileña Odebrecht

Fotografía de archivo fechada el 17 de septiembre de 2017 del exdirector de Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) Emilio Lozoya. (JOSÉ MÉNDEZ | EFE)
málaga

EFE

Emilio Lozoya, exdirector de la estatal Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), fue detenido en Málaga (sur de España) tras llevar meses prófugo de la justicia y contar con una orden de captura internacional en su contra, informó este miércoles la Fiscalía General de la República (FGR).

"Confirmada la detención por parte de autoridades españolas de Emilio L. en aquel país", informó la FGR en un comunicado sobre este alto funcionario, implicado en el caso Odebrecht.

Lozoya estaba prófugo y en paradero desconocido después de que la Fiscalía General de la República de México le acusó de haber recibido sobornos de la firma brasileña Odebrecht y de participar en la compraventa irregular de un planta de fertilizantes.

