Caso Púnica Marjaliza dice que Granados le presentó al comisario Villarejo para ayudarle a ocultar dinero en Suiza

El constructor, uno de los principales imputados en el 'caso Púnica',  que está colaborando con la Fiscalía, explica al juez que a principios de 2014 Granados le presentó a Villarejo. Al principio se reunieron los tres y luego Marjaliza asistió a varias reuniones solo con el comisario.

El empresario y exsocio de Francisco Granados, David Marjaliza.- Mariscal (EFE)

El constructor David Marjaliza, uno de los principales imputados en el caso Púnica, ha dicho este lunes al juez que Francisco Granados le presentó al excomisario José Villarejo para que le ayudara a ocultar su nombre de la cuenta que tenía abierta en Suiza y que había heredado del exconsejero madrileño.

Marjaliza, que está colaborando con la Fiscalía en este caso de corrupción, ha explicado al magistrado que antes de principios de 2014 Granados le presentó a Villarejo para que le ayudara con ese asunto, que se reunieron los tres y que luego Marjaliza asistió a varias reuniones solo con el excomisario.

También ha explicado que Sergio Ríos, que fue chófer de Luis Bárcenas y está imputado en la operación Kitchen por haber cobrado fondos reservados a cambio de sustraer papeles al extesorero del PP, trabajó antes como conductor de Granados. A Ríos, ha dicho Marjaliza, le vendió una vivienda y le hizo un descuento de 3.000 euros.

