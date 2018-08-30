Público
Catalunya El cámara de Telemadrid agredido en la concentración de Ciudadanos en Barcelona presenta denuncia ante los Mossos

Un grupo de ultras agredió este miércoles a un cámara de Telemadrid, tras confundirlo con un trabajador de TV3, durante una concentración convocada por Ciudadanos en el parque de la Ciutadella de Barcelona.

Imagen del cámara de Telemadrid tras la agresión. EFE

El cámara de Telemadrid ha presentado una denuncia por la agresión que sufrió la tarde de este miércoles en la concentración convocada por Cs en el parque de la Ciutadella de Barcelona de rechazo a otra agresión a una mujer el sábado en el mismo lugar cuando retiraba lazos amarillos.

El periodista ha presentado la denuncia este jueves por la mañana ante los Mossos d'Esquadra, ha informado el cuerpo policial.

La agresión se produjo cuando unos concentrados tiraron de la cámara que llevaba al hombro el periodista, que se les encaró y también les dijo que era de Telemadrid, y al menos uno de los activistas le golpeó en la cabeza con la mano.

