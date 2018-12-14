Cs ha presentado este viernes una querella criminal contra el presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent, y el resto de la Mesa por "no cumplir" la suspensión de diputados de JxCat y ERC procesados por el Tribunal Supremo que dictaminó el mismo tribunal.
En declaraciones a los medios, la líder de Cs en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha explicado que presentan esta querella ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) por un delito de desobediencia porque la Mesa "sigue sin cumplir las resoluciones de los tribunales".
Cs ya anunció que presentarían esta querella cuando el Parlament aprobó un dictamen que rechazaba esta suspensión y la han presentado ahora porque el Tribunal Constitucional ha ratificado dicha suspensión.
Torrent ha acusado a Ciudadanos de "querer ganar en los tribunales lo que no gana" en la cámara catalana y ha advertido de que sus "amenazas" no le harán "retroceder ni un milímetro en la defensa de los derechos y las libertades".
Volen guanyar als tribunals el que no guanyen al #Parlament. Les seves amenaces no ens faran retrocedir ni un mil·límetre en la defensa dels drets i les llibertats. En política la solució passa per les urnes, no pels jutjats. https://t.co/b1Zm5bazOg— Roger Torrent 🎗 (@rogertorrent) 14 de diciembre de 2018
"Quieren ganar en los tribunales lo que no ganan en el Parlament. Sus amenazas no nos harán retroceder ni un milímetro en la defensa de los derechos y las libertades. En política la solución pasa por las urnas, no por los juzgados", ha remarcado.
