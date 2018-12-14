Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya Cs se querella contra Torrent por "no cumplir" la suspensión de diputados dictada por el Supremo

El presidente del Parlamento catalán ha advertido de que sus "amenazas" no le harán "retroceder ni un milímetro en la defensa de los derechos y las libertades".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, en declaraciones a los medios ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) - Carlos Carrizosa/ Europa Press

La líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, en declaraciones a los medios ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) - Carlos Carrizosa/ Europa Press

Cs ha presentado este viernes una querella criminal contra el presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent, y el resto de la Mesa por "no cumplir" la suspensión de diputados de JxCat y ERC procesados por el Tribunal Supremo que dictaminó el mismo tribunal.

En declaraciones a los medios, la líder de Cs en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha explicado que presentan esta querella ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) por un delito de desobediencia porque la Mesa "sigue sin cumplir las resoluciones de los tribunales".

Cs ya anunció que presentarían esta querella cuando el Parlament aprobó un dictamen que rechazaba esta suspensión y la han presentado ahora porque el Tribunal Constitucional ha ratificado dicha suspensión.

Torrent ha acusado a Ciudadanos de "querer ganar en los tribunales lo que no gana" en la cámara catalana y ha advertido de que sus "amenazas" no le harán "retroceder ni un milímetro en la defensa de los derechos y las libertades".

"Quieren ganar en los tribunales lo que no ganan en el Parlament. Sus amenazas no nos harán retroceder ni un milímetro en la defensa de los derechos y las libertades. En política la solución pasa por las urnas, no por los juzgados", ha remarcado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad