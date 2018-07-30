Público
Catalunya Felipe VI cree que es "muy difícil dialogar" sobre la situación política de Catalunya

El rey "está dispuesto" a dialogar, si bien ha reconocido que "es muy difícil" porque "hay partidos más reticentes y partidos más dispuestos al diálogo", según ha declarado el presidente del Parlament, Baltasar Picornell, tras una audiencia.

El Rey Felipe VI y Baltasar Picornell i Lladó, Presidente del Parlmento las Illes Balears, durante la audiencia celebrada esta mañana en el Palacio Real de la Almudaina, en Palma de Mallorca.- EFE/Ballesteros

El Rey Felipe VI y el presidente del Parlament, Baltasar Picornell, han dialogado sobre la necesidad de "tender puentes" y dialogar para desencallar la actual situación política de Cataluña, según ha asegurado Picornell tras reunirse con él.

En este sentido, el presidente de la Cámara balear ha explicado al finalizar la audiencia con el Monarca que el rey Felipe VI "está dispuesto" a dialogar si bien ha reconocido que "es muy difícil" porque "hay partidos más reticentes y partidos más dispuestos al diálogo". "Es el momento de extender puentes", ha reiterado Picornell.

Igualmente, ha detallado que se han tratado otros temas que afectan a las Islas, como las diferentes leyes impulsadas por el Parlament o las próximas elecciones autonómicas.

Respecto a la recepción que la Familia Real ofrecerá a autoridades y una representación de la sociedad balear en La Almudaina este viernes, Picornell ha asegurado que todavía está meditando si asistirá o no porque tiene un viaje programado.

"El periodo extraordinario en el Parlament se ha extendido hasta el 31 de julio. Las fechas legislativas van muy aceleradas y también tenemos derecho a una semana de descanso", ha manifestado.

