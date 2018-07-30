La Sala de Apelaciones del Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la suspensión de cargo público de los cinco diputados catalanes que están en prisión preventiva, así como del expresident Carles Puigdemont, todo ellos procesados por rebelión en la causa abierta por el "procés".
En un auto, la Sala desestima los recursos de apelación formulados por los cinco procesados encarcelados y señala que la medida "no es fruto de una decisión discrecional" del instructor, Pablo Llarena, sino que está prevista en el artículo 384 bis de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal.
Además, la Sala establece que la suspensión de cargo público no se refiere únicamente a los delitos de rebelión cometidos por bandas armadas y señala que la gravedad de los hechos es "de tal evidencia, que autoriza una motivación implícita que resultaría perceptible por cualquiera".
