La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado la concesión de permisos navideños para varios de los presos preventivos en la causa del 'procés' independentista en Cataluña porque no existe una previsión legal referida a la concesión de este tipo de salidas con motivo de las fiestas en la Ley de Régimen Penitenciario y no concurren tampoco "importantes y comprobados motivos" que las justifiquen.
Los permisos habían sido solicitados por los exconsejeros Josep Rull, Jordi Turull y Joaquim Forn, el expresidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) Jordi Sànchez y la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell para un periodo que iba entre los pasados 24 y 26 de diciembre, si bien su petición no ha sido contestada hasta ayer jueves por la Sala de lo Penal. Forcadell solicitaba también poder salir en Nochevieja y Reyes, y dicha petición también ha sido rechazada.
Se da pues la circunstancia de que la resolución del Supremo, dictada el jueves, se produce varios días después de que cumpliese el permiso solicitado, de forma que los acusados pasaron las mencionadas fiestas sin respuesta del Alto Tribunal.
La propia Sala admite que su resolución ha perdido el objeto, si bien "para evitar este efecto no deseado" recomienda a los acusados presentar la solicitud con "la antelación previsible y aproximada teniendo en cuenta cuáles son los mínimos trámites procesales necesarios".
Por otra parte, Forcadell solicitó una vez más su excarcelación y el Supremo da un plazo de cinco días a la Fiscalía para que informe sobre dicha petición
