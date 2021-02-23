Estás leyendo: ERC y JxCat exploran un "consenso estratégico" para avanzar hacia la "república"

ERC y JxCat exploran un "consenso estratégico" para avanzar hacia la "república"

Los negociadores de los dos socios del Govern han vuelto a reunirse este martes para perfilar un nuevo acuerdo de legislatura, en el que podría participar también la CUP.

El vicepresdiente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès; la portavoz de Junts per Catalunya en el Congreso de los Diputados, Laura Borràs; y el expresidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Agencia EFE

Los equipos negociadores de ERC y JxCat han explorado este martes un "consenso estratégico independentista" para poder avanzar hacia la "república catalana" en esta nueva legislatura.

Después de mantener un primer encuentro la semana pasada, los negociadores de los dos socios del Govern han vuelto a reunirse este martes para perfilar un nuevo acuerdo de legislatura, en el que podría participar también la CUP.

En un comunicado, ERC ha destacado que la reunión ha servido para explorar una "estrategia compartida para avanzar hacia la república catalana", tras unos tres últimos años de desacuerdos.

También en un comunicado, JxCat ha destacado que ambas fuerzas han abordado "la necesidad de encontrar un consenso estratégico del independentismo para esta legislatura" y han acordado seguir trabajando en los próximos días en busca de un acuerdo.

El 12 de marzo es la fecha límite para constituir el nuevo Parlament salido de las urnas en las elecciones del 14F, mientras que el debate de investidura, a la que aspira el candidato de ERC, Pere Aragonès, deberá celebrarse como muy tarde el 26 de marzo si se agotan los plazos.

