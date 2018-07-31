Público
Mascotas Barcelona habilitará 89 espacios abiertos para que los perros puedan ir sueltos

Los perros podrán estar sueltos en determinadas franjas horarias en un total de 604.944 metros cuadrados nuevos. 

El Consistorio también estudiará la aplicación de un carné de 'tendencia responsable' / EFE

A partir del mes de septiembre Barcelona dispondrá de 89 áreas sin vallar --un total de 604.944 metros cuadrados nuevos-- para que los perros puedan estar sueltos en determinadas franjas horarias, principalmente a primera y última hora del día, según ha informado La Vanguardia

Los espacios, además de plazas y jardines, son tramos de calle como es el caso de la avenida del Badal o la del Carmen. El comisionado de Ecología, Frederic Ximeno, aboga por un equilibro que, aunque complejo, es posible. 

Plano de la propuesta preliminar para perros desatados/ Ajuntament de Barcelona

Los puntos de recreo, que se llamarán Zonas de uso compartido, funcionarán este año en modo de prueba mientras que el grupo de trabajo “Convivencia con perros en el espacio público” hará un seguimiento y evaluación de la implantación progresiva de los nuevos espacios y de su articulación.

Además, durante este año de prueba el Consistorio estudiará la aplicación de un carné de "tendencia responsable" que deberán de conseguir los dueños que vayan a hacer uso de estas zonas.

Asimismo, el Consistorio también valorará si rubricar una declaración de responsabilidad será  suficiente o si además, dueños y perros deberán realizar algún tipo de prueba. 

A raíz del malestar que hay entre los propietarios de canes en Turó Park, parque que entra en la treintena en lo que los perros no pueden entrar atados, el comisionado de Ecología ha mencionado la existencia de "una zona para perros que está a tres minutos”. Ximeno ha reconocido la tensión que se ha generado en el barrio y ha expresado su plena disponibilidad para tratar el tema con los vecinos.

