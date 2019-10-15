El catedrático Víctor Briones, nuevo director de los Cursos de Verano de la Universidad Complutense 

El catedrático de Sanidad Animal de la Facultad de Veterinaria Víctor Briones Dieste ha sido nombrado director de los Cursos de Verano de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) en San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid).
Briones, que ha destacado la importancia de esta actividad como “un escaparate donde la universidad y la sociedad se encuentran”, asume su nueva tarea “desde el respeto a la labor anterior y con ánimo de evolucionar y mejorar sobre esa base”.
Según informó la UCM en una nota, el nuevo director de los cursos cuenta con gran experiencia en el mundo de la gestión tras haber sido vicedecano de Investigación y Tercer Ciclo (2003-2007) y de Relaciones Internacionales y Coordinador del programa Erasmus (2007-2011) de la Facultad de Veterinaria de la UCM. Fuera del ámbito universitario, ha sido director del Centro de Investigación en Sanidad Animal del Instituto Nacional de Investigación y Tecnología Agraria y Alimentaria (2013-2017).
Respecto a su actividad profesional, es docente en el Departamento de Sanidad Animal y participa como investigador en el Centro de Vigilancia Sanitaria Veterinaria (Visavet). Tiene publicados más de cien artículos científico-técnicos en revistas científicas de alto impacto y en medios profesionales. Ha desarrollado también una amplia labor de divulgación, participando en las secciones de opinión de diarios nacionales y en entrevistas en medios de comunicación en relación con crisis sanitarias como la Encefalopatía Espongiforme Bovina, la Fiebre Aftosa o la Influenza y actúa como asesor de diversos organismos oficiales en asuntos relacionados con la seguridad alimentaria y las enfermedades emergentes.
Los Cursos de Verano de la Complutense se celebran desde 1988 y cuentan desde el 2008 con el patrocinio general de Banco Santander, a través de Santander Universidades. Desde 2002, ha destinado más de 1.700 millones de euros a iniciativas y programas académicos y solo en 2018 concedió más de 73.000 becas y ayudas con el ánimo de contribuir, a través de su apoyo a la educación, al progreso de las personas, las empresas y la sociedad.
