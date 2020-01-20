Público
Público

Censura parental El Sindicato de Estudiantes y la asociación Libres y Combativas convocan una huelga el 6 de marzo contra la censura parental

La secretaria general del Sindicato de Estudiantes ha pedido al resto de la comunidad educativa, docentes, padres y madres y sindicatos de trabajadores,  que apoyen la huelga y que participen en las movilizaciones que se organicen. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestación convocada por el Sindicato de Estudiantes con motivo de la huelga general en la enseñanza pública, que ha partido de Atocha y finaliza en la madrileña Puerta del Sol. EFE/Sergio Barrenechea

Manifestación convocada por el Sindicato de Estudiantes con motivo de la huelga general en la enseñanza pública, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Sergio Barrenechea

El Sindicato de Estudiantes y la asociación Libres y Combativas ha convocado una huelga general "estudiantil, feminista, antifascista y antirracista" para el próximo 6 de marzo con el fin de frenar "la ofensiva de la extrema derecha" al querer imponer el pin parental en los centros educativos.

Lo ha anunciado este lunes la secretaria general del Sindicato de Estudiantes, Coral Latorre, que ha calificado la censura parental como el "intento de la extrema derecha de Vox y de la otra derecha, PP y Cs, que forman parte del mismo bloque, de querer imponer una involución franquista salvaje en los centros de estudio".

La censura parental -autorización previa de los padres para diversas actividades complementarias defendido por Vox y fijado en Murcia y que está en el debate en Andalucía y Madrid- quiere hacer de las aulas "una plataforma política e ideológica para disemimar el odio de la extrema derecha, del franquismo, del racismo, de la homofobia y del machismo", ha añadido.

Latorre ha pedido al resto de la comunidad educativa, docentes, padres y madres y sindicatos de trabajadores, a que apoyen la huelga y que participen en las movilizaciones que se organicen.

Además, este sindicato estudiantil ha dicho que va a pedir una reunión "de urgencia" con la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, y con la de Igualdad, Irene Montero, para abordar la cuestión del pin parental.

"Una situación de emergencia social en la educación"

"Pero nos preocupan más cosas", ha continuado Latorre, que cree que estamos en una "situación de emergencia social en la educación pública".

Ha criticado que no haya una asignatura sobre educación sexual "obligatoria y evaluable" para educar en los valores de "respeto, igualdad y diversidad".

Latorre también ha instado a que se elimine en los reglamentos de los institutos cualquier "tipo de referencia sobre la vestimenta de las chicas" o que se recoja el respeto a la comunidad LGTBI.

Una educación laica y la derogación de la Lomce también están entre las peticiones del Sindicato de Estudiantes y Libres y Combativas, que el 8 de marzo han anunciado que estarán en las movilizaciones por el Día Internacional de la Mujer.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad