Centenares de heridos, cinco de ellos graves, y escenas de pánico al desplomarse una plataforma durante un festival en Vigo

El accidente se ha producido en torno a la medianoche, cuando la pasarela ha cedido debido "a un fallo estructural", según asegura el presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria de Vigo.

Una plataforma de madera se ha hundido provocando la caída de decenas de asistentes al mar mientras asistían al festival O Marisquiño, noche en Vigo. EFE/Salvador Sas

Un total de 266 personas han resultado heridas esta noche, cinco de ellas de gravedad- entre ellos, dos menores - tras el accidente que se produjo la pasada noche en Vigo, en pleno festival de "O Marisquiño", al desplomarse una pasarela de madera durante una de las actuaciones. 

Dos jóvenes de 15 años figuran entre los cinco heridos graves, según fuentes del Servicio Gallego de Salud (Sergas), que han asegurado también que los daños en los lesionados más afectados por el derrumbe están relacionados con fracturas y traumatismos cranoencefálicos, sin que se tema por sus vidas.

El presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria de Vigo, Enrique César López Veiga, ha apuntado a un "fallo estructural" como posible causa del desplome de la pasarela en la que se estaba celebrando el festival de deporte y música urbana. "Lo primero que hay que ver es lo que está pasando, pero la impresión apunta a algún tipo de fallo estructural porque la parte superior tiene madera pero lo extraño es el hormigón", ha indicado López Veiga en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser.

La tensión de las personas caídas al agua y de otras corriendo hizo, además, que fuesen numerosos los efectos personales que quedaron esparcidos por el suelo, en su mayor parte teléfonos móviles y bolsos.

En la jornada dominical el resto de actuaciones de este certamen de deporte y música urbana han sido suspendidas.

Un muelle de madera se ha hundido provocando la caída de decenas de asistentes al mar mientras asistían al festival O Marisquiño, en Vigo. EFE/Salvador Sas

Hasta la zona de los hechos se han desplazado varios equipos médicos de emergencias, numerosas ambulancias y dotaciones de las policías Nacional y Local y de bomberos, así como distintos efectivos de las fuerzas de seguridad y representantes de la corporación local. Fuentes municipales han indicado que se efectuaron rastreos con cámaras térmicas en As Avenidas, donde se produjo este percance, con el propósito de comprobar que no hubiese alguien atrapado.

