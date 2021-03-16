Estás leyendo: Ford anuncia un ERE para 630 trabajadores en su planta de València

Público
Público
PAÍS VALENCIÀ

Ford anuncia un ERE para 630 trabajadores en su planta de València

Los sindicatos piden un receso de 15 días para analizar la situación y no empezar a negociar hasta después de Semana Santa. 

Planta de Ford en Almussafes. Foto de archivo.
Planta de Ford en Almussafes. Foto de archivo. Ford / Europa Press

VALèNCIA 

La dirección de Ford Almussafes ha planteado este lunes a los sindicatos un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) para 630 trabajadores de las plantas BAO (de fabricación de Vehículos) que podría llevar a la desaparición del turno de noche, según han informado fuentes sindicales.

La compañía argumenta que es necesario reducir la producción de forma "estructural" en unos 280 vehículos diarios y justifica la decisión en una caída de la demanda europea y sobre todo de la venta de modelos que fabrica la planta valenciana como el S-Max, el Galaxy o el Mondeo. 

Todo ello, en un contexto marcado por la crisis de la covid-19, el Brexit y la existencia "incertidumbre" en los compradores a la hora de elegir entre modelos híbridos o de combustión, han explicado desde los sindicatos.

Ante el anuncio, el presidente del comité de empresa y portavoz el sindicato mayoritario UGT, Carlos Faubel, ha pedido un receso de 15 días para poder estudiar la situación antes de iniciar las negociaciones y no abordar este volumen de despidos "deprisa y a la carrera", sino hasta después de Semana Santa, una petición a la que se han sumado el resto de sindicatos.

Además, Faubel ha apuntado que el próximo 30 de marzo se reunirá el comité de empresa Europeo y abordará la situación en todo el continente y al día siguiente, el 31 de marzo, ha acordado reunirse el comité de empresa de Ford Almussafes.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público