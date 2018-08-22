Público
Violencia machista Valencia tendrá la primera comisaría judicial especializada en violencia machista

La comisaría se instalará en los próximos meses en la Ciudad de la Justicia de Valencia y funcionará como centro de recepción y tramitación de denuncias de casos de violencia machista.

Una mujer sostiene un cartel contra la violencia machista en una manifestación / EFE

La primera comisaría de Policía especializada en los casos de violencia machista se instalará en los próximos meses en la Ciudad de la Justicia de Valencia, en una sede judicial. 

Se trata de un proyecto piloto que funcionará como centro de recepción y tramitación de denuncias con agentes "altamente especializados" en este área.

La iniciativa está impulsada por la Conselleria de Justicia, Administración Pública, Reformas Democráticas y Libertades Públicas y el Ministerio del Interior, a través de la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad, cuyas respectivas responsables, Gabriela Bravo y Ana Botella, se han reunido este miércoles en Valencia.

"Si una mujer acude a una comisaría del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía o a un cuartel de la Guardia Civil, el funcionario que la atienda puede tener formación específica en violencia de género o no. La Generalitat quiere brindar a las posibles maltratadas un servicio que garantiza a las mujeres la asistencia integral desde el primer momento", según la consellera.

Esta dotación policial especializada en violencia machista se coordinará con la ayuda que ya ofrecen los profesionales de las 22 oficinas de Asistencia a las Víctimas del Delito, que aumentarán a 26 durante este año.

Con este proyecto piloto "ofreceremos a las víctimas un espacio seguro, confortable y que garantiza su privacidad y protección", ha añadido Bravo y ha detallado que en él los policías que las atiendan "estarán altamente especializados para que las mujeres estén debidamente atendidas desde el minuto cero de la interposición de la denuncia".

Este proyecto piloto, una vez puesto en marcha y evaluado en sus primeros momentos, se extenderá a los otros grandes partidos judiciales de la Comunitat Valenciana como Castellón, Alicante y Elche.

