El presidente de la Generalitat afirma que no asistirá porque considera que no debe desplazarse con la actual situación de la pandemia en Catalunya.

26/02/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), y el president de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Quim Torra(d) en Moncloa. / EFE - CHEMA MOYA
Imagen de archivo del jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, estrechando la mano al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. / EFE

BARCELONA

EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha comunicado por carta al jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que no asistirá a la conferencia de presidentes en La Rioja de este viernes por la presencia del Rey y porque considera que no debe desplazarse con la actual situación de la pandemia en Catalunya.

En la misiva, Torra concreta que no asistirá ningún otro representante del Govern y emplaza a Sánchez a tratar el plan de reactivación posterior a la covid-19 elaborado por la Generalitat y otras demandas pendientes en una reunión "telemática de presidente a presidentes" la próxima semana.

