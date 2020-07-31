Estás leyendo: Urkullu asiste a la Conferencia de Presidentes tras alcanzar un acuerdo sobre la senda de déficit con el Gobierno

Urkullu asiste a la Conferencia de Presidentes tras alcanzar un acuerdo sobre la senda de déficit con el Gobierno

El lehendakari ha decidido acudir a San Millán de la Cogolla al encuentro de Presidentes a pesar de que hasta ayer había insistido en su ausencia porque no se había convocado la Comisión Mixta entre los gobiernos central y vasco.

El lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, conversa con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. - EFE
El lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, conversa con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. - EFE

El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, asiste este viernes finalmente a la Conferencia de Presidentes, según ha confirmado la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación y la Presidencia vasca tras haberse alcanzado un acuerdo sobre la senda de déficit entre ambos gobiernos.

Urkullu ha decidido acudir a San Millán de la Cogolla al encuentro de Presidentes a pesar de que hasta ayer había insistido en su ausencia porque no se había convocado la Comisión Mixta entre los gobiernos central y vasco.

En un comunicado, la Presidencia del Gobierno Vasco ha explicado que el cambio de decisión se debe a que "tras días de conversaciones y escritos entre el consejero de Hacienda, Pedro Azpiazu, y la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, y el lehendakari, y el presidente, Pedro Sánchez," ambos ejecutivos han alcanzado un acuerdo sobre la senda de déficit y la capacidad de endeudamiento de las instituciones vascas.

La fórmula pactada incluye también a las diputaciones forales de Euskadi y permite "sustanciar" la Comisión Mixta del Concierto Económico.

