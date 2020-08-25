Estás leyendo: Catalunya adopta medidas restrictivas en tres municipios de Barcelona: Canovelles, Granollers y les Franqueses del Vallès

Se han prohibido las reuniones de más de 10 personas y se ha limitado el aforo de actos religiosos al 50%, así como en bares y restaurantes, en actividades culturales, de espectáculos públicos, recreativas y deportivas.

Una vecinas descansan en la terraza de un bar del barrio de la Pastoreta de Reus (Tarragona) donde este lunes se han reanudado los cribados masivos de PCR a los vecinos. /EFE
Unas vecinas descansan en la terraza de un bar. /EFE

PÚBLICO / europa press

El Govern catalán ha adoptado medidas restrictivas para los próximos 15 días en tres municipios de la comarca del Vallès Oriental --Canovelles, Granollers y les Franqueses del Vallès-- de contención de la actividad laboral y social y en materia de salud pública para "frenar la transmisión" de la covid-19.

Así se desprende de la resolución de la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat que ha publicado este martes el Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC).

En concreto, se han prohibido las reuniones de más de 10 personas en el ámbito público y privado y se ha limitado el aforo de actos religiosos al 50%, así como en bares y restaurantes, que también es del 50% tanto en el interior como en las terrazas.

Las actividades culturales, de espectáculos públicos, recreativas y deportivas --como cines, teatros y piscinas, entre otros-- están sujetas a los respectivos planes sectoriales aprobados en el marco del Plan de Protección Civil de Catalunya (Procicat) y están limitadas al 50% de aforo.

Seguirán abiertas las bibliotecas y los museos, así como los 'casals' de verano y los campamentos, que también deberán seguir los planes sectoriales del Procicat.

El Ejecutivo catalán recomienda a la población de estos municipios salir solo a lo imprescindible

El Ejecutivo catalán recomienda a la ciudadanía de los tres municipios salir solo para trabajar; ir a centros de salud; cuidar de personas mayores, niños, discapacitados y dependientes; para comprar productos básicos; para comprar en establecimientos con cita previa; acudir a entidades financieras, realizar acciones judiciales o notariales, exámenes y mudanzas; realizar actividades culturales, deportivas y de ocio con el núcleo de convivencia habitual; ir a huertos familiares de autoconsumo; y por causas de fuerza mayor.

