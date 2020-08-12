Estás leyendo: Investigan la muerte en Tarragona de una niña de 11 años que dio positivo en la covid-19

La menor falleció en el quirófano, donde la intervenían de urgencia del llamado 'abdomen agudo' que derivó en una isquemia intestinal y una perforación gástrica.

Dos profesionales sanitarias realizan pruebas PCR. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta/Archivo

Una niña de 11 años que era positiva en la covid-19 falleció este martes en el Hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona, aunque el departamento de Salud está a la espera de los resultados de la autopsia para determinar si la causa del fallecimiento está relacionada con el coronavirus.

La niña, que había dado positivo en las pruebas de la covid-19, había ingresado inicialmente en el Hospital Verge de la Cinta de Tortosa, pero más tarde fue trasladada al Hospital Joan XXIII, centro de referencia de la provincia, al empeorar su estado de salud.

La menor falleció poco después de las 07.00 horas de ayer en el quirófano, donde la intervenían de urgencia del llamado 'abdomen agudo' que derivó en una isquemia intestinal y una perforación gástrica, según avanza el Diari de Tarragona.

Se investiga si falleció por la covid-19 o con la covid-19

Pese a que la niña estaba diagnosticada de la covid-19, el secretario general de Salud Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, en declaraciones a ese medio, sostiene que "hay que diferenciar bien las dos cosas" y determinar si la menor falleció "por la covid o con la covid".

"No podemos pensar en ningún momento que (el fallecimiento de la menor) sea a causa" del coronavirus, ha señalado Argimon, que ha dicho que "tenemos que diferenciar" si la muerte de la niña, "que es un caso muy triste, es por o con coronavirus". 

La autopsia aclarará si la menor sufrió un síndrome similar al de Kawasaki, una enfermedad que afecta a los niños y que cuya principal hipótesis de investigación la vincula a la covid-19. 

