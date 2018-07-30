La exministra de Sanidad Ana Mato es desde 2016 la directora de Relaciones Institucionales de un centro universitario adscrito a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, informa El Plural, que afirma que “a día de hoy continúa desempeñando las mismas funciones” pese a su condena por la primera etapa de la trama Gürtel.
Mato fue condenada en la primera parte del caso Gürtel —la misma en la que el propio Partido Popular resultó condenado a título lucrativo— por haberse beneficiado de 27.857 euros con 53 céntimos por “viajes y eventos familiares”.
De esta forma, un nuevo motivo de sospecha planea sobre la ya polémica Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, tras los casos de los másteres de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, y el actual presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado.
Los centros adscritos están estrechamente vinculados con la Universidad matriz, recuerda el citado diario, que añade que el CEDEU es una universidad de ámbito privado que estableció conexiones con la URJC, de tal manera que los alumnos reciben un título oficial firmado también por la URJC.
