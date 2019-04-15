Cinco infantes de Marina intentaron sexualmente a otro soldado de 19 años a bordo del buque Castilla en 2010. Dos de ellos intentaron penetrar al joven con una botella. Nueve años más tarde, la Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz dicta sentencia: dos años de prisión para cada uno de los autores de la agresión, cuatro meses para los otros tres por trato vejatorio.
Así, según adelanta el Diario de Cádiz y ha podido confirmar Público, la sentencia ha sido dictada diez 10 después del final del juicio oral, realizado a puerta cerrada. Los cinco condenados deberán indemnizar a la víctima con un total de 20.000 euros. La sentencia no es firme y cabe recurso.
El citado medio, que asegura que estuvo presente durante la última jornada del juicio durante la intervención final de la Fiscalía, narra cómo —según el Ministerio Fiscal— los cinco condenados inmovilizaron al soldado, recién ingresado en el cuerpo, sobre una mesa. Allí, dos de ellos trataron de introducirle por el ano el gollete de una botella al grito "vamos a violarlo", aunque la penetración no ha quedado acreditada.
El caso arrancó con la activación de la cadena de mando después de que un cabo interrogase a la víctima, a quien encontró llorando poco después de la agresión a bordo del buque Castilla, y el joven le confesase lo sucedido.
A los autores de la agresión se les sancionó con 15 días de arresto, pero al final el caso pasó a la Fiscalía Militar y, de aquí, a la de la Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz.
Durante sus declaraciones, los ahora condenados reconocieron que inmovilizaron al joven soldado aunque negaron cualquier tipo de agresión sexual; aseguraron que todo fue una "broma" y que usaron la botella sólo para golpear al joven, no para violarle.
