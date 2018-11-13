El Ministerio de Defensa permitirá a las personas celíacas entrar a formar parte de las Fuerzas Armadas modificando las normas de acceso de las próximas convocatorias de ingreso, según ha anunciado este martes la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles.
Hasta ahora, Defensa había alegado que carecía de medios para garantizar la seguridad alimentaria de los celíacos cuando se encuentran en una misión fuera de España.
Sin embargo, Robles ha anunciado que "la decisión política ya está tomada" para corregir esta situación que podía ser discriminatoria para una parte de la población y se plasmará en las próximas convocatorias de acceso.
El acceso de los celiacos en las Fuerzas Armadas era una reivindicación habitual de la Federación de Asociaciones de Celíacos de España (FACE), que denunciaba que su exclusión "denigraba y discriminaba terriblemente" a quienes sufren esta enfermedad.
La FACE subrayaba que "la enfermedad celíaca no imposibilita en manera alguna la realización de ejercicio físico o actividad deportiva siempre y cuando no se transgreda la dieta".
