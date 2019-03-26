Público
Defensa Fallece un legionario en unas maniobras con fuego real en Alicante

Fuentes del Mando de Operaciones Especiales (MOE) informan de que el disparo lo recibió "de rebote" el legionario, de nombre Alejandro Jiménez Cruz. El proyectil le entró por la axila ya que llevaba puesto el chaleco antifragmentos.

Legionarios desfilando el día de las Fuerzas Armadas. - EFE

Un legionario de 22 años y natural de Palma de Mallorca que participaba en unos ejercicios de adiestramiento con fuego real en un campo de maniobras de Agost (Alicante) ha fallecido este lunes por un disparo.

Fuentes del Mando de Operaciones Especiales (MOE), con sede en Alicante, han informado de que el suceso ha ocurrido el lunes sobre las 18.20 horas y que, probablemente, el disparo lo recibió "de rebote" el legionario, Alejandro Jiménez Cruz, con base en Viator (Almería).

La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación, no obstante, para esclarecer lo ocurrido.

El legionario, soltero, se hallaba en el compromiso inicial, tras incorporarse a la unidad en noviembre de 2018, y recibió un disparo del calibre 5,56 milímetros de un fusil HK durante una salida Alfa de la compañía.

Según las mismas fuentes, el proyectil le entró por la axila ya que llevaba puesto el chaleco antifragmentos.

El Ministerio de Defensa ha abierto una investigación para tratar de determinar las circunstancias en las que se ha producido el disparo. Además, el caso ha sido puesto en manos de la Policía Judicial y del juzgado correspondiente.

El Tercio “Don Juan de Austria” 3º de la Legión, a la que pertenece la víctima mortal, se encuentra desplegado en la base "Álvarez de Sotomayor" en Viator (Almería). 

