Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Derechos laborales Dos becarios con discapacidad realizan tareas auxiliares en Moncloa gratis y sin cotizar a la Seguridad Social

Presidencia del Gobierno defiende el convenio con la Universidad Complutense que "ha conseguido integrar en un marco laboral a personas con discapacidad límite que completan sus estudios". Y asegura que se abonarán las cotizaciones cuando entre en vigor el Reglamento.

Publicidad
Media: 4.50
Votos: 2
Momentos previos a la realización de un examen en un aula universitaria. EFE

Momentos previos a la realización de un examen en un aula universitaria. EFE

Un acuerdo entre Presidencia del Gobierno y la Universidad Complutense de Madrid permite a Moncloa recurrir a dos becarios con discapacidad para realizar actividades auxiliares de administración en el marco del proyecto Stunin, el "primer curso universitario" de la Universidad Complutense dirigido a "jóvenes con discapacidad intelectual límite", informa Infolibre.

El acuerdo fue publicado en el BOE el 8 de mayo, y su finalidad es complementar los conocimientos del alumnado y favorecer la "adquisición de competencias que le preparen para el ejercicio de la actividad profesional", apunta el citado medio.

De momento, dos alumnos provenientes de dicho proyecto realizan prácticas en la Moncloa hasta el próximo 14 de junio, con horario de 10.00 a 14.00 horas de lunes a jueves.

No obstante, estas prácticas no están remuneradas —"son lógicamente prácticas sin remunerar como hace cualquier estudiante de la facultad en cualquier prácticum", ha declarado la creadora del programa, Pilar Fajardo, a Infolibre— y los alumnos ni siquiera están dados de alta en la seguridad Social por esta actividad.

Fuentes de Moncloa señalaron a InfoLibre que el convenio "ha conseguido integrar en un marco laboral a personas con discapacidad límite que completan sus estudios". En este caso, apuntan, se abonarán las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social de los becarios cuando entre en vigor el Reglamento, que está aún "pendiente de su desarrollo".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad