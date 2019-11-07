Público
Detenido un pastor evangelista en Madrid por violar a una menor de 17 años

El hombre, acusado de agresión sexual y de corrupción de menores, fue arrestado el pasado 10 de octubre por agentes de la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y a la Mujer. 

Agente de la policía nacional en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

La Policía Nacional detuvo el pasado mes a un hombre de nacionalidad hondureña que ejerce como pastor evangelista en una iglesia del distrito madrileño de Carabanchel por presuntamente violar una chica de 17 años en el interior del centro religioso.

Según ha informado a Efe la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, agentes de la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y a la Mujer (UFAM) detuvieron el pasado 10 de octubre a este hombre, de 49 años, acusado de agresión sexual y de corrupción de menores sobre una joven de 17 años.

Presuntamente el pastor evangelista se aprovechó de su superioridad dentro de la comunidad religiosa para abusar de la joven, así como de la mala situación económica de la familia de la chica, ya que le llegó a pagar por mantener relaciones sexuales en el interior de la iglesia y no denunciarlo.

Según informa Telemadrid, tras pasar a disposición judicial, el detenido fue puesto en libertad con cargos y le fue retirado el pasaporte. 

