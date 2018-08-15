Público
Detenidos dos menores por una agresión sexual a una adolescente en Girona

En sus diligencias, la policía autonómica señala que la denuncia de la víctima se dirigía contra otros tres menores, que no pueden ser imputados porque tienen menos de catorce años

Imagen de archivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra. EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos menores por una agresión sexual de la que supuestamente fue víctima una adolescente el pasado mes de mayo en La Bisbal d'Empordà (Girona), en un caso en el que están implicados otros tres chicos de menos de 14 años, que no pueden ser imputados.

Según ha adelantado este miércoles el periódico El Punt Avui y han confirmado fuentes policiales, las dos detenciones de este caso, que ha trascendido ahora, se produjeron a mediados del pasado mes de junio, acusados de los delitos de coacciones y agresión sexual.

Los Mossos tomaron declaración a la víctima, que denunció que un grupo de menores la agredieron sexualmente en mayo pasado en La Bisbal. Según El Punt Avui, la menor tiene 12 años y entró con los chicos en una fábrica del municipio, donde la convencieron para que se desnudara y le hicieron fotografías, y posteriormente la coaccionaron amenazándola con difundir estas fotografías si no accedía a tener relaciones sexuales con ellos.

La policía catalana abrió una investigación, que permitió detener a mediados de junio a dos menores, de más de catorce años de edad, que quedaron en manos de la Fiscalía de Menores.

En sus diligencias, los Mossos hicieron constar también que la denuncia de la víctima se dirigía contra otros tres menores, pero en este caso no pueden ser imputados porque tienen menos de catorce años.

