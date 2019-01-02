Tres cabos de la Legión destinados en Ceuta han sido condenados a tres años y 11 meses de prisión y han sido expulsados del Ejército por trasladar 320 kilos de hachís a Almería aprovechando unas maniobras de su unidad militar.
Según han informado fuentes judiciales, la sentencia del Tribunal Militar Territorial declara culpables a los tres cabos mientras que exculpa a otros tres cabos del mismo cuerpo.
La Fiscalía pedía para los seis militares de la IV Bandera Cristo de Lepanto del Tercio Duque de Alba cuatro años y seis meses de prisión por un delito contra la eficacia del servicio en la modalidad de embarcar en buque de guerra drogas, estupefacientes o sustancias psicotrópicas, en concurso con un delito contra la salud pública.
Además, los tres cabos deberán hacer frente al pago de una multa de 522.000 euros, precio estimado de la droga.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar los días 13 y 14 de octubre de 2015 en el acuartelamiento Recarga de Ceuta de la Legión, donde se preparó el convoy que partió de maniobras hacia Viator, en Almería, en el buque militar de transporte ligero 'Martín Posadillo'.
Una vez llegados al destino se descubrieron ocho mochilas y una bolsa de viaje cargadas con 320 kilos de hachís.
