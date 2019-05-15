Público
Elecciones 26M Más plástico en propaganda electoral: ahora, el PSC

El mundo fabrica alrededor de 335 millones de toneladas de plástico cada año, que la previsión es llegar a las 1.000 millones de toneladas en 2050 y que sólo un 9% de todo eso se recicla. ¿Es necesario envolver propaganda en bosas? No parece que esa pregunta se la haya hecho el PSC en la localidad gerundense de La Llagosta.

Propagandel del PSC de La Llagostera en una bolsa. PÚBLICO

Mientras la sociedad lucha por deshacerse de los plásticos innecesarios, algunos partidos políticos no terminan de concienciarse. Tal es el caso del PSC, que ha enviado propaganda electoral de la formación en una bolsa de plástico.

Una ciudadana envía una imagen a modo de prueba. El PSC de la localidad de La Llagosta (Girona) envía propaganda electoral para los próximos comicios municipales en una bolsa de plástico con asas, que incluye el correspondiente panfleto, las papeletas y los sobres para votar.

Durante las pasadas elecciones generales, el plástico también asomó en los envíos de propaganda electoral. Así, en aquella ocasión el 'buzoneo' de Ciudadanos en unas bolsas plásticas, que desde la formación naranja defendieron al ser el material de polipropileno, "un material totalmente reciclable".

Propagandel del PSC de La Llagostera en una bolsa. PÚBLICO

El mundo fabrica alrededor de 335 millones de toneladas de plástico cada año, que la previsión es llegar a las 1.000 millones de toneladas en 2050 y que sólo un 9% de todo eso se recicla. ¿Es necesario el envoltorio para la propaganda electoral de unos políticos que luego remarcan su compromiso medioambiental?

Hay residuos plásticos en la cumbre del Everest y en la fosa de las Marianas, el punto más elevado y el más profundo del planeta Tierra: bolsas desechables, botellas, blisters y envases diversos, en variados estados de descomposición. Hay islas de residuos plásticos del tamaño de Francia en mitad del océano Pacífico. Y hay cada vez más plástico en los peces que comemos.

Ahí van cinco propuestas que cualquiera puede poner en práctica para alejar el plástico de nuestras vidas.

[Corrección: Por error del redactor, se ha corregido el nombre de la localidad gerundense, La Llagosta. Rogamos que disculpen las molestias]

