La campaña electoral no parece compatible con el significado del acto del traslado legionario del Cristo de la Buena Muerte, uno de los tradicionales actos de la Semana Santa de Málaga que tiene lugar en Jueves Santo. Mediante una carta personal, el hermano mayor de la Congregación de Mena, Antonio de la Morena, ha pedido expresamente a Santiago Abascal, Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera que no acudan porque su presencia politizaría este acto.

Tal y como adelantó ayer Diario Sur, la cofradía malagueña teme que la presencia de los candidatos de Vox, PP y Ciudadanos, que habían confirmado anteriormente su presencia en el traslado, "convierta un acto tan importante y señalado para nosotros en un asunto electoral por la proximidad del 28A".

El traslado del Cristo de la Buena Muerte es uno de los acontecimientos más icónicos del Jueves Santo malagueño, en el que desembarca la cruz portada por legionarios al son del himno 'El novio de la muerte'. Un himno que, por cierto, ha usado Vox en algunos actos electorales —discoteca incluida— y que entonaron el pasado año ante la imagen religiosa varios ministros del Partido Popular.

"Este año las fechas son muy especiales, y he de reiterar que los candidatos lo han entendido perfectamente", declaraba De la Morena a Diario Sur. "He tenido conversaciones hoy (por ayer) con los tres gabinetes, y en todos he encontrado una gran receptividad y comprensión".

Según el Independiente, en el PP "dan acuse de recibo de la carta y confirman estar planteándose acudir o no al icónico evento".

Tal y como informa El Mundo, que reproduce parcialmente la carta, la junta de gobierno de la cofradía "ha tomado firme acuerdo de velar por que, ante la particular situación política de este año, ninguno de nuestros actos previstos para la Semana Santa pudiese considerarse como escenario de debate electoral, y llegar a ocasionar en el seno de nuestra Congregación y en nuestro entorno tensiones de carácter político o ideológico".

