La sala de instrucción del Tribunal de Apelación de París ordenó este jueves el ingreso en prisión provisional del dirigente etarra José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, Josu Ternera, hasta que se examinen las peticiones de entrega a la Justicia española, informó la Fiscalía General de París.
La próxima audiencia ante la sala de instrucción tendrá lugar el próximo 26 de junio a las 14.00 horas, según un comunicado de la Fiscalía enviado a Efe.
La Fiscalía General notificó a Urrutikoetxea este jueves una euroorden y dos demandas de extradición que le han transmitido las autoridades judiciales españolas para su entrega a España.
El Ministerio Público recuerda que el Tribunal de Apelación de París decidió, en contra de su opinión, poner en libertad a Josu Ternera ayer, miércoles, bajo medidas cautelares y control judicial. La puesta en libertad fue revocada pocas horas después y poco antes de que Ternera saliera en libertad.
"La Fiscalía General contesta el análisis jurídico que motivó esas decisiones y ha decidido presentar tres recursos en casación", señala la nota.
Los jueces franceses habían pedido a la Audiencia Nacional española que transformase dos de las tres euroórdenes que pesan sobre el etarra —por el atentado de la casa cuartel de Zaragoza y por el asesinato de un directivo de Michelin— en una petición de extradición por tratarse de hechos anteriores a la entrada en vigor de la euroorden en 1993.
Según informaron a Efe fuentes jurídicas, tanto estas dos órdenes europeas de detención y entrega (OEDE) como una tercera, por la causa sobre la financiación de ETA a través de las herriko tabernas, que se inició en 2002, se encontraban activas cuando se produjo la detención de Urrutikoetxea el 16 de mayo en los Alpes franceses.
