Fallece un hombre por una explosión en un tren de mantenimiento de las vías del AVE

Un trabajador ha muerto en un accidente laboral cuando el vagón cisterna que fumiga las vías del AVE ha explotado. El siniestro se ha producido en el momento en que el vagón ha colisionado con los cables de alta tensión, según ha informado la Cadena Ser.
El accidente ha tenido lugar en un tramo de construcción de la vía en Silla, municipio de la Comunidad Valenciana. Con la edificación de este trayecto, la empresa Ferrovial unirá por alta velocidad Valencia y Alicante.
