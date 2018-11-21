Público
Fallece un hombre por una explosión en un tren de mantenimiento de las vías del AVE

El siniestro se ha producido en el municipio de Silla, cuando el vagón en el que iba el operario ha colisionado con los cables de alta tensión.

Un trabajador ha muerto en un accidente laboral cuando el vagón cisterna que fumiga las vías del AVE ha explotado. El siniestro se ha producido en el momento en que el vagón ha colisionado con los cables de alta tensión, según ha informado la Cadena Ser

El accidente ha tenido lugar en un tramo de construcción de la vía en Silla, municipio de la Comunidad Valenciana. Con la edificación de este trayecto, la empresa Ferrovial unirá por alta velocidad Valencia y Alicante.

