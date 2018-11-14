La Fundación Francisco Franco planea iniciar su expansión en Catalunya, según acordaron los sesenta asistentes que acudieron a una comida franquista que tuvo lugar hace casi un mes en un restaurante de la Diagonal de Barcelona.
Además de confirmar el propósito de expandir la fundación, el presidente de esta fundación, Juan Chicharro, explicó que por el momento no hay aspirantes para ser nombrados delegados franquistas en Tarragona y Lleida, como ha informado este miércoles El Periódico.
"La figura del Generalísimo y lo que representó su obra para España han sido y son desfigurados de forma permanente", ha dicho Chicharro a El Periódico. Estas declaraciones coinciden con la ofensiva de los franquistas para evitar que se exhumen los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos y con la petición de la Eurocámara para ilegalizar las fundaciones que exalten el fascismo.
La fundación llamó el pasado 27 de octubre a "todas aquellas personas que quieran implicarse en defensa de la verdad histórica" para establecer o restaurar distintas delegaciones por España. En total, recibieron voluntarios de 35 provincias para ser delegados.
Una de las personas implicadas con el proyecto ha propuesto comenzar una cátedra en la universidad estadounidense de Harvard sobre el dictador. El presidente de la fundación justifica esta propuesta con los estudios que se han hecho sobre otros como Stalin o Mao Tse Tung.
