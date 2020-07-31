madrid
Fernando Simón, director desde 2012 del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, compareció este jueves ante los medios para valorar la situación epidemiológica del país pero un periodista le preguntó sobre sus vacaciones y las fotos en las que el epidemiólogo aparecia sin mascarilla y se desató la polémica.
En los últimos días, se han publicado en periódicos, vídeos y redes sociales fotos en las que se veía a Simón disfrutando de una semana de vacaciones en la zona sur de Portugal.
En las imágenes podemos observar a Simón sin mascarilla paseando por la playa con su familia o dirigiéndose al dependiente de un establecimiento de surf.
Las reacciones no tardaron en aparecer y las redes se inundaron de críticas hacia Simón, entre las que se incluían las del alcalde de Benidorm, pero también de defensores que creían que todo el mundo tiene derecho a unas vacaciones.
Al ser preguntado por un periodista de ABC sobre las fotografías este jueves, cuando comparecía ante los medios evaluando la situación de la pandemia en nuestro país, Simón respondía: "Respecto a mis vacaciones, me vas a disculpar pero eso es mi vida personal, y me parece realmente de mal gusto que se haya preguntado en una reunión en la que estamos tratando aspectos técnicos".
Tras las insistencias, el epidemiólogo concluyó visiblemente molesto con las siguientes declaraciones: "Yo solo he visto una foto, si la gente es medianamente razonable, valorará lo que tenga que valorar, los que sean poco razonables, lo valorarán como quieran".
