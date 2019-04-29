La firma de nuevas hipotecas para la compra de una vivienda creció en febrero un 9,2% en comparación interanual pero se redujo casi un 16% respecto al mes anterior, y se situó en 31.018 contratos, de los que un 41,8% se formalizaron con referencia a un tipo de interés fijo.
El importe medio de las hipotecas inscritas ese mes en los registros de la propiedad fue de 123.911 euros, un 2,9% más que en febrero de 2018 y un 2,4% más que el pasado enero, según los datos provisionales publicados este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En total, el capital prestado en febrero por bancos, cajas y cooperativas a sus clientes para adquirir una vivienda sumó 3.843,4 millones de euros, casi un 12,3% más que un año antes y un 13,8% menos que el mes anterior.
Los recortes intermensuales se producen después de que en enero se inscribieran en el registro con cierto retraso un número bastante elevado de hipotecas de pequeño importe firmadas en noviembre, sobre todo en la Comunidad de Madrid, según expertos consultados entonces.
El tipo de interés de estos contratos sumó 163.487 euros, un 21,2% más que en febrero de 2018
Para la adquisición de todo tipo de fincas –rústicas, urbanas y viviendas–, las entidades financieras prestaron 7.023,5 millones de euros, un 30,7 % más que un año atrás y un 2,5 % menos que el mes anterior.
El importe medio de todos esos contratos inscritos, procedentes de escrituras públicas realizadas con anterioridad, sumó 163.487 euros, un 21,1% más que en febrero de 2018. Si se tiene en cuenta la naturaleza de la finca, las hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas concentraban el 54,7% del capital total que se prestó en febrero.
En cuanto al tipo de interés empleado en esos contratos, para los constituidos sobre el total de fincas, el tipo medio al inicio era del 2,64%, un 0,4% superior al de un año antes, y el plazo medio era de 22 años. Un 59,5 % de las hipotecas para cualquier fin se firmaron con un tipo de interés variable, y un 40,5 %, con tipo fijo.
Por comunidades autónomas, las que constituyeron más hipotecas sobre viviendas en febrero fueron Madrid (6.373) y Catalunya (5.448) y Andalucía (5.179). Las comunidades que registraron mayores porcentajes anuales de variación fueron Asturias (55,6%); Castilla-La Mancha (43,1%) y La Rioja (39,3%).
Aquellas en las que se prestó más capital para hipotecas sobre viviendas fueron Madrid (1.014,5 millones de euros); Catalunya (837,6 millones) y Andalucía (558,6 millones). Las mayores tasas de variación interanuales en capital prestado correspondieron a Asturias (56,9%); La Rioja (41,3%) y Castilla-La Mancha (32,6%).
