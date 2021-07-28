Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía investiga el aval del Govern a las fianzas que pide el Tribunal de Cuentas

Público

La Fiscalía investiga el aval del Govern a las fianzas que pide el Tribunal de Cuentas

La Fiscalía de Barcelona tratará de aclarar la intervención de los miembros de la Junta de Gobierno del ICF, ya que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ya tiene una denuncia contra el Govern por el mismo tema.

Imagen de archivo de la Fiscalía de Barcelona. Público

Barcelona

Actualizado:

La Fiscalía ha abierto diligencias de investigación sobre la concesión por parte del Institut Català de Finances (ICF) del aval a una treintena de ex altos cargos de la Generalitat a los que el Tribunal de Cuentas reclama 5,4 millones por la promoción exterior del 'procés'.

En un decreto, la Fiscalía Superior de Cataluña acuerda abrir una investigación a raíz de una denuncia de Cs por un delito de malversación, si bien la remite a la Fiscalía de Barcelona para que practique las actuaciones procedentes para aclarar la intervención de los miembros de la Junta de Gobierno del ICF, ya que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ya tiene una denuncia contra el Govern por el mismo tema.

En concreto, respecto de los miembros del Govern contra quienes también se dirigía la denuncia de Ciudadanos, la Fiscalía Superior la archiva porque el TSJC, órgano judicial ante el que deben responder los aforados, ya tiene otra denuncia contra el presidente Pere Aragonès y los consellers Jaume Giró y Laura Vilagrà por estos mismos hechos.

