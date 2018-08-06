Los historiales médicos de pacientes rescatados por la Policía en las clínicas de iDental de la Comunidad Valenciana superan los 200.000, según han informado fuentes de la Conselleria de Sanidad.
En concreto, en la clínica de València superan los 70.000 expedientes de pacientes afectados por el cierre y en la de Alicante también rondan los 70.000, mientras que la clínica de Betxí (Castellón) suma otros 10.000 historiales.
Según las fuentes, faltan por concretar los de Alfafar (València) y Elche (Alicante), pero en total superan los 200.000 historiales en la Comunidad Valenciana.
Ahora, la Dirección General de Alta Inspección de la Conselleria de Sanidad organizará los historiales para poder entregarlos a los usuarios o afectados de las clínicas iDental que los soliciten.
Desde la Dirección General están elaborando ya un procedimiento que se publicitará en un tiempo prudencial, según las fuentes de la Conselleria de Sanidad.
La Policía desarrolló el pasado viernes una operación ordenada por el juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional en las clínicas iDental de la Comunidad Valenciana, entre otras comunidades autónomas, para poder rescatar los historiales médicos de los pacientes afectados por el cierre de estos centros.
El cierre de las clínicas iDental ha afectado a miles de pacientes en 24 ciudades españolas, tantas como sedes tenía la empresa, hasta el punto de que el juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata decidió asumir la investigación por el presunto fraude.
Según las investigaciones, las clínicas ofrecían tratamientos odontológicos a personas de ingresos medios o bajos con financiación por entidades de crédito actuando iDental como intermediario y siendo beneficiario directo de los fondos, quedando el cliente como deudor de la entidad financiera, mientras que iDental quedaba libre de cualquier responsabilidad fuera del tratamiento.
