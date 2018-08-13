El Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de València ha dado por extinguido el incendio forestal de Llutxent a las 20:00 horas de este domingo tras arrasar en una semana 3.270 hectáreas de las comarcas valencianas de la Vall d'Albaida y la Safor, según ha informado el Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias.
El fuego se originó sobre las 15 horas de este lunes en la localidad valenciana de Flutxent como consecuencia de la caída de un rayo sobre un árbol y durante la casi semana que ha estado activo ha calcinado un total de 3.270,6 hectáreas de siete municipios, en plena ola de calor.
Así, del total de superficie afectada 1.210 hectáreas quemadas han sido en Llutxent, 965,1 en Gandia, 827,4 en Pinet, 179,3 en Ador, 71,9 en Barx, 14,5 en Quatretonda y 1,7 en Rótova, según el último cálculo facilitado por el Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias.
Hasta el pasado 5 de agosto, y sin contar con este incendio, el fuego ha arrasado un total de 11.722,90 hectáreas de superficie en España desde que comenzó el año hasta el 5 de agosto, según datos del Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación.
Este balance no incorpora las hectáreas quemadas en los fuegos de Nerva, Moguer, Almonaster, en Huelva, o este último de Llutxent, en València. Con todo, hasta el momento 2018 sigue siendo el año con menos superficie quemada de los últimos diez ejercicios, con un 79,64% menos que la media del decenio, que son 57.838 hectáreas y un 84,63% menos que en el mismo periodo del año anterior (76.625 has).
Greenpeace documentó la pasada semana con imágenes y vídeos los daños ocasionados por el fuego en el incendio de Llutxent, y planteó la urgente necesidad de una "planificación urbanística". Según un estudio de esta ONG, el 80% de municipios españoles están situados en alguna Zona de Alto Riesgo (ZAR) por incendios forestales y carece de planes de emergencia.
