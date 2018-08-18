El dispositivo para la prevención y extinción de incendios forestales en Andalucía (Plan Infoca) ha dado por estabilizado a las 16:30 horas el incendio forestal declarado el viernes por la noche en el paraje El Palancar de Tarifa (Cádiz).
Según han informado fuentes del Infoca, la actuación en la zona es complicada y las rachas de viento de levante son muy fuertes, pese a lo que el trabajo durante esta noche se ha desarrollado conforme a lo previsto.
Así, indican que ha habido bastante nivel de humedad relativa que ha ayudado a contener el incendio, por lo que ahora se está a la espera de ver cómo evoluciona el fuego y de la acción de los medios incorporados a las tareas de extinción.
En este marco, el Infoca indica que las nubes y las complicadas condiciones de visibilidad para los medios aéreos, que se habían incorporado a primera hora de la mañana, ha hecho que se priorice el trabajo del operativo en tierra.
De este modo, en estos momentos trabaja sobre el terreno unos 125 bomberos forestales, seis autobombas, una unidad de meteorología y otra médica, tres agentes de Medio Ambiente y una docena de técnicos, además de un helicóptero de gran capacidad, de 4.500 litros.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
