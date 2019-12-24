Todos los hogares de Galicia que sufrieron cortes eléctricos, cerca de 27.000, debido a las sucesivas borrascas de los últimos días han recuperado el suministro, según informó a Efe un portavoz de la compañía Naturgy.
A última hora de la tarde de este lunes quedaron resueltas todas las averías producidas a consecuencia del temporal, pues en la jornada de ayer aún permanecían sin luz un millar de hogares, la mayoría en las zonas de montaña de la provincia de Ourense, apuntan fuentes de la compañía eléctrica.
La borrasca Fabien había dejado sin luz a unos 27.000 hogares gallegos durante el fin de semana, pero en la noche ayer quedó normalizada la red de distribución eléctrica.
“Pueden quedar temas puntuales, baja tensión, pero eso se está resolviendo a lo largo de esta mañana”, según la misma fuente. La mayor parte de las incidencias fueron debidas a la caída de árboles y ramas a causa del fuerte viento sobre las líneas del tendido eléctrico.
La distribuidora eléctrica de Naturgy ha movilizado a cerca de 600 personas para hacer frente a los problemas de suministro eléctrico y el despiegue ha incluido más de 170 vehículos y 45 camiones, además de 130 grupos electrógenos.
