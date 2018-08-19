Un incendio forestal en la zona del Coll del Pení en Roses (Girona), que ha afectado a más de 5,5 hectáreas, ha obligado a cortar el tráfico de las carretera GI-614 y GI-613 en ambos sentidos y a confinar de manera preventiva a los vecinos de las urbanizaciones de Puig Rom y Mas Fumats.
Según han informado Bombers de la Generalitat, al incendio han enviado 40 dotaciones terrestres y 16 aéreas ya que han encontrado cuatro focos simultáneos, por lo que se ha cortado el acceso a les zonas de Canyelles, Almadrava, Cala Joncols y Cala Montjoi.
El dispositivo de extinción ha recibido el aviso a las 17.44 horas, así como más de 200 llamadas de alerta, según ha informado Protección Civil.
Dos de los focos se encuentran más activos, uno poco después del kilómetro 1 de la GI-620, y otro en el cruce de esta carretera con la GI-614.
Agentes Rurales están investigando las posibles causas del incendio y no descartan la hipótesis de que haya podido ser intencionado.
En la extinción han participado diez patrullas de los Mossos d'Esquadra, efectivos de la policía local y Protección Civil, tres unidades de los Agentes Rurales, seis Agrupaciones de Defensa Forestal (ADF) y, de manera preventiva, una ambulancia del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).
