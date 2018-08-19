Público
Público

Girona Un incendio forestal en Roses obliga a cerrar dos urbanizaciones y a cortar carreteras

Al incendio han enviado 40 dotaciones terrestres y 16 aéreas ya que han encontrado cuatro focos simultáneos, por lo que se ha cortado el acceso a les zonas de Canyelles, Almadrava, Cala Joncols y Cala Montjoi

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de las labores de extinción del fuego en Roses (Girona). EP

Imagen de las labores de extinción del fuego en Roses (Girona). EP

Un incendio forestal en la zona del Coll del Pení en Roses (Girona), que ha afectado a más de 5,5 hectáreas, ha obligado a cortar el tráfico de las carretera GI-614 y GI-613 en ambos sentidos y a confinar de manera preventiva a los vecinos de las urbanizaciones de Puig Rom y Mas Fumats.

Según han informado Bombers de la Generalitat, al incendio han enviado 40 dotaciones terrestres y 16 aéreas ya que han encontrado cuatro focos simultáneos, por lo que se ha cortado el acceso a les zonas de Canyelles, Almadrava, Cala Joncols y Cala Montjoi.

El dispositivo de extinción ha recibido el aviso a las 17.44 horas, así como más de 200 llamadas de alerta, según ha informado Protección Civil.

Dos de los focos se encuentran más activos, uno poco después del kilómetro 1 de la GI-620, y otro en el cruce de esta carretera con la GI-614.

Agentes Rurales están investigando las posibles causas del incendio y no descartan la hipótesis de que haya podido ser intencionado.

En la extinción han participado diez patrullas de los Mossos d'Esquadra, efectivos de la policía local y Protección Civil, tres unidades de los Agentes Rurales, seis Agrupaciones de Defensa Forestal (ADF) y, de manera preventiva, una ambulancia del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).

Etiquetas