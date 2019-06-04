El Gobierno confirma la entrada de Lilian Tintori y su hija menor en España

El Gobierno ha confirmado la entrada de Lilian Tintori y su hija menor en España después de que "en ejercicio de su libertad de movimiento" hayan decidido venir a Madrid tras abandonar la residencia de la embajada de España en Venezuela, según fuentes del Ejecutivo. La Moncloa ha subrayado que tanto Tintori, mujer del líder opositor venezolano Leopoldo López, como su hija se encuentran en perfecto estado.
Tintori y su hija se encontraban alojadas en la residencia del embajador español en Caracas desde que el pasado 1 de mayo López fuera sacado de su arresto domiciliario a causa de un levantamiento militar orquestado por el líder de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó, contra el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
Desde el ministerio de Exteriores han confirmado que Leopoldo López continúa en la capital venezolana. Sobre el opositor pesa una condena de casi 14 años de prisión.
Según fuentes del entorno familiar de López consultadas por Europa Press, el motivo fundamental del viaje de Tintori es reunir a su familia, ya que los dos hijos mayores de la pareja se encontraban ya en España. El Gobierno español no ha dado más detalles sobre el viaje.
Los padres del opositor, Leopoldo López Gil y Antonieta Mendoza, residen en España y tienen nacionalidad española desde diciembre de 2015. De hecho, López Gil ha sido elegido eurodiputado en las listas del PP.
El Gobierno español les concedió a los padres de López la nacionalidad por "carta de naturaleza", una vía completamente discrecional que se reserva para casos de interés humano o social o para personas a las que les une un fuerte vínculo con España. En 2016 se la concedió también a la hermana del líder de Voluntad Popular, Diana López Mendoza, y a su marido, Herman Sifontes.
