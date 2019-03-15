Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Godella Especialistas valorarán el estado mental de la madre de los niños de Godella

La madre de los dos menores y sospechosa de este crimen ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalario para que se determine, por parte de especialistas, si está en condiciones mentales de prestar declaración.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un centenar de vecinos se han congregado este viernes frente a la fachada principal del Ayuntamiento para guardar dos minutos de silencio por el asesinato. EFE

Un centenar de vecinos se han congregado este viernes frente a la fachada principal del Ayuntamiento para guardar dos minutos de silencio por el asesinato./ EFE

La madre de los dos menores hallados muertos en Godella y sospechosa de este crimen ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalario para que se determine, por parte de especialistas, si está en condiciones mentales de prestar declaración, según han informado fuentes de la investigación.

Tanto la madre como el padre de los niños, uno de tres años y medio y su hermana de cinco meses, han sido detenidos como sospechosos de un delito de homicidio y previsiblemente serán puestos mañana a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Paterna, que ha decretado el secreto de las actuaciones.

El objeto del análisis psicológico al que será sometida la madre servirá para determinar si se encuentra en condiciones mentales de prestar declaración, sin perjuicio de que en un futuro y en caso de que se solicite por la autoridad judicial, pueda ser sometida a nuevas pruebas, por parte de médicos forenses, con el fin de valorar su imputabilidad.

Los resultados de la autopsia que se practique a los menores determinará el motivo de su fallecimiento que, por el momento, no ha sido concretado por la Guardia Civil, que lleva las investigaciones. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad