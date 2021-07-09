madrid
La Audiencia de Barcelona ha absuelto a los 13 universitarios a los que juzgó acusados de desórdenes y daños en una huelga estudiantil en marzo de 2017 y para los que se pedían penas de más de ocho años de cárcel. Lo ha anunciado la defensa de los estudiantes, que ejerce el colectivo de abogados Alerta Solidària.
En el juicio, la defensa pidió al tribunal retirar de la causa las imágenes que los Mossos d'Esquadra usaron para identificar a los acusados después de la protesta porque estaban "editadas".
La fiscalía pedía para los 13 estudiantes penas de hasta ocho años de prisión por cargos de desórdenes y daños públicos. Se les acusaba de quemar, supuestamente, un contenedor que cruzaron en la calle y causar destrozos en bancos mientras participaban en una manifestación en Barcelona, en el año 2017, contra la subida de las tasas universitarias.
Además, en su escrito, la fiscalía también solicitaba para los jóvenes, que fueron detenidos por "alterar de forma grave la paz y tranquilidad ciudadana", una multa de 5.400 euros.
Por su parte, el colectivo Alerta Solidaria, que defendió a los acusados, consideró las penas "totalmente desproporcionadas" por parte del Ministerio Público y denuncian que su detención buscó "desmovilizar" a los estudiantes antes de una huelga.
