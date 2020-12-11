Estás leyendo: Identificados dos de los tres muertos en el incendio de la nave de Badalona

Incendio en Badalona Identificados dos de los tres muertos en el incendio de la nave de Badalona

Los dos fallecidos eran originarios de Senegal y Gambia. Las labores efectuadas por la policía científica han permitido ya identificarlos mientras siguen trabajando para tratar de hacer lo propio con un tercero.

Los bomberos no descartan hallar más víctimas mortales en el interior de la nave ocupada de Badalona en la que anoche se declaró un incendio que ha provocado la muerte de dos personas y una veintena de heridos, y que finalmente ha sido controlado, aunque
Nave ocupada de Badalona en la que se declaró un incendio que ha provocado la muerte de tres personas y una veintena de heridos.  Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

barcelona

Actualizado:

EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han podido identificar a dos de las tres víctimas mortales en el incendio de una nave ocupada en Badalona (Barcelona) la noche del pasado miércoles: se trata de un hombre de 48 años y nacionalidad senegalesa y otro de 58 y originario de Gambia.

Según han informado los Mossos, las labores efectuadas por la policía científica han permitido ya identificar a dos de los fallecidos, mientras siguen trabajando para tratar de hacer lo propio con el tercero.

La policía catalana ha precisado que una de las víctimas tenía 48 años de edad y otra 58, mientras que fuentes cercanas al caso han detallado que eran originarios de Senegal y Gambia, respectivamente.

Este viernes está previsto que empiecen las tareas de desescombro y demolición de la nave ocupada de Badalona donde se produjo el incendio, con el temor de hallar más cadáveres entre los ruinas, mientras se siguen investigando las causas del fuego y del abandono del recinto. 

En declaraciones a los medios desde el lugar del incendio, la responsable del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) de la Generalitat, Àngels López, explicó que, para atender a los heridos leves y garantizar su "intimidad y confort", se montaron dos áreas de asistencia móviles.

Los servicios de emergencia han atendido a un total de veinticinco personas afectadas por el incendio, de las cuales dieciséis han sido dadas de alta "in situ" con una patología leve, mientras que otras nueve han sido trasladadas a diferentes centros hospitalarios: Can Ruti de Badalona y Vall d'Hebrón, el Hospital del Mar y el Espíritu Santo de Barcelona.

