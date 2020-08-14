BARCELONAActualizado:
Tres hombres han fallecido y cuatro personas han resultado heridas, una de gravedad, este viernes por la mañana en un incendio en los bajos de un edificio del barrio de Barceloneta de Barcelona.
En incendio se ha producido en la vivienda de los fallecidos, situada en el número 16 de la calle Grau i Torres del barrio de Barceloneta, ha informado el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han recibido el aviso del incendio sobre las 6.00 horas, y este podría haber sido causado por un sobrecalentamiento en la red eléctrica.
Se han activado diez dotaciones de los Bomberos de Barcelona, que siguen trabajando en el incendio, y también se han desplazado efectivos del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), los Mossos y la Guardia Urbana.
También han acudido dotaciones del Centre d'Urgències i Emergències Socials de Barcelona, y los Mossos se harán cargo de la investigación.
