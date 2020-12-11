Estás leyendo: Interior refuerza las medidas antiterroristas para la Navidad

Desde el 15 de diciembre al 9 de enero, periodo el que se intensificarán los controles aleatorios de vehículos y de personas en zonas comerciales, mercadillos, centros religiosos, edificios emblemáticos y transportes.

Miembros de la Policía Nacional en la madrileña Puerta del Sol, en una imagen de archivo.
Imagen de archivo de un coche de Policía Nacional patrulla el centro de Sevilla. José Manuel Vidal / EFE

Agencia EFE

El Ministerio del Interior ha ordenado un refuerzo de las medidas de seguridad antiterrorista con motivo de las fiestas de Navidad en toda España desde el 15 de diciembre al 9 de enero, periodo el que se intensificarán los controles aleatorios de vehículos y de personas en zonas comerciales, mercadillos, centros religiosos, edificios emblemáticos y transportes.

Según informa este viernes el Ministerio del Interior, el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez, ha remitido un oficio a las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado y a los cuerpos autonómicos y locales para "robustecer" las medidas operativas y de inteligencia contempladas en el actual nivel 4 de alerta antiterrorista.

El oficio de Interior señala que, a pesar de que la situación generada por la covid-19 y de las medidas adoptadas para hacer frente a situación sanitaria hacen prever "una menor intensidad" de los desplazamientos y las aglomeraciones que se producen con motivo de las fiestas navideñas, "es necesario adoptar las medidas habituales de prevención frente al terrorismo" en esta época.

Un refuerzo que se iniciará la medianoche del próximo martes día 15 y se extenderá hasta las 14:00 horas del 9 de enero en todo el territorio nacional y que comprende cuatro objetivos.

En el primero, se intensificarán las medidas preventivas, de vigilancia y respuesta antiterrorista, así como los controles aleatorios de vehículos y personas en plazas, calles, vías comerciales, mercadillos navideños, centros religiosos y edificios emblemáticos o en los que se prevean grandes concentraciones de personas.

También aumentarán las medidas previstas en el Plan sobre grandes centros e infraestructuras de transportes, como instalaciones y medios de transporte aéreo, terrestre y marítimo, se extremarán las medidas de autoprotección de los efectivos policiales y se mantendrán todas las medidas del nivel 4. 

