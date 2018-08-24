Público
Público

IU En libertad con cargos el hombre que intentó agredir a Alberto Garzón en Málaga

Se investigan un presunto delito de atentado dada la condición de autoridad del denunciante y un presunto delito leve de maltrato cometido sobre la pareja del denunciante.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alberto Garzón. EP

Alberto Garzón. EP

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 14 de Málaga, en funciones de guardia de detenidos, ha dejado en libertad con cargos al hombre arrestado por intentar agredir al coordinador federal de IU y diputado en el Congreso por Unidos Podemos, Alberto Garzón, que iba acompañado por su pareja, en el municipio malagueño de Rincón de la Victoria.

En la causa, que se tramita como diligencias previas ordinarias, se investigan un presunto delito de atentado dada la condición de autoridad del denunciante y un presunto delito leve de maltrato cometido sobre la pareja del denunciante, según han informado fuentes del TSJA.

Los hechos sucedieron este pasado miércoles cuando un hombre comenzó a insultar a Garzón y, posteriormente, se abalanzó sobre él y su pareja, según informaron fuentes de la coalición de izquierdas. Tanto Garzón como su pareja se encuentran "bien y tranquilos", según apuntaron las citadas fuentes.

Fruto del altercado, ambos denunciaron en la noche del pasado miércoles los hechos, por lo que este pasado jueves agentes de la Guardia Civil detuvieron al varón que, al parecer, se encontraban bajo los efectos del alcohol durante el suceso.

Etiquetas