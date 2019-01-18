Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Juanma Moreno Rajoy defiende que el cambio de gobierno es "bueno" para Andalucía

"Yo no soy quién para dar consejos a nadie, yo lo que le deseo es mucha suerte", ha dicho el expresidente en su llegada a la sede del Parlamento andaluz. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, junto al presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno - EP/ Esteban Pérez

Mariano Rajoy, junto al presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno - EP/ Esteban Pérez

El expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha señalado este viernes que el cambio de gobierno que se ha producido en Andalucía es "bueno" para esta comunidad, y ha confiado en que redunde "en beneficio de los andaluces".

En declaraciones a los periodistas a su llegada a la sede del Parlamento andaluz, que acogerá este mediodía la toma de posesión de Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Rajoy ha expresado su apoyo al líder del PP-A en esta nueva etapa.

"Yo no soy quién para dar consejos a nadie, yo lo que le deseo es mucha suerte", ha señalado. Ha resaltado que Moreno tiene "capacidad, dedicación y experiencia" y ha apostillado: "A partir de ahí, la suerte también cuenta".

"Lo que se ha producido es bueno para Andalucía y yo espero que todo esto redunde en beneficio de los andaluces", ha finalizado. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad