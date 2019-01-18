El expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha señalado este viernes que el cambio de gobierno que se ha producido en Andalucía es "bueno" para esta comunidad, y ha confiado en que redunde "en beneficio de los andaluces".
En declaraciones a los periodistas a su llegada a la sede del Parlamento andaluz, que acogerá este mediodía la toma de posesión de Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Rajoy ha expresado su apoyo al líder del PP-A en esta nueva etapa.
"Yo no soy quién para dar consejos a nadie, yo lo que le deseo es mucha suerte", ha señalado. Ha resaltado que Moreno tiene "capacidad, dedicación y experiencia" y ha apostillado: "A partir de ahí, la suerte también cuenta".
"Lo que se ha producido es bueno para Andalucía y yo espero que todo esto redunde en beneficio de los andaluces", ha finalizado.
