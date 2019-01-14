Una mujer divorciada con dos hijos tendrá que abandonar su casa tras rehacer su vida con su nueva pareja. El Juzgado de Familia de Badajoz ha dictado la sentencia después de que su exmarido decidiese recurrir la atribución del derecho de uso del domicilio familiar a los menores, según ha informado el diario Hoy.
El fallo considera que la entrada de una tercera persona en el inmueble hace perder a éste su antigua naturaleza de vivienda familiar. Sin embargo, no tiene en cuenta ni la situación de los menores ni la que tiene que soportar la mujer. Tampoco repara en el papel de la nueva pareja o en el rol del padre.
La mujer y su expareja se divorciaron en 2012 tras 13 años de matrimonio. Entonces, con la custodia de sus dos hijos, ella siguió viviendo con los menores en la vivienda familiar que había sido adquirida en régimen de gananciales. En 2015, cuando volvió a contraer matrimonio, su exmarido reclamó en el juzgado la extinción del derecho que tenían los menores y la mujer de vivir en el hogar.
No es la primera vez que se dictamina esta resolución. El pasado mes de noviembre, el Tribunal Supremo declaró extinguida la atribución del uso de la vivienda a una mujer de Valladolid que vivió la misma situación.
Los profesionales insisten en la importancia de analizar cada uno de los casos y señalan que la justicia española no contempla ni el interés de los menores ni la situación de desigualdad en la que viven las mujeres.
